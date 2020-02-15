|
|
Ronald Lynn Myers
Springfield - Ronald Lynn Myers, 71, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Lynn was born January 18th, 1949 in Houston, Texas., He was the son of Carlton (Alicia) Myers and Elizabeth Boyette Myers. Lynn married Nancy (Finney) Myers, on May 20 1972 in Hutchinson, KS.
Lynn graduated fom Kansas State University in 1971, and University of Kansas School of Law in 1974, and practiced law for many years. He volunteered for the Disabled American Veterans, Crosslines, RSVP, Council of Churches and Habitat for Humanity. Lynn also served on the boards of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks and Agape House. Lynn was a member of Campbell UMC, where he enjoyed singing in the choir.
Lynn is survived by his wife Nancy, his parents Carlton (Alicia) Myers and Elizabeth Myers, his brothers, Brian Keith (Cindy) Myers and Eric (Joy) Myers, his sisters, Keeta (Michael) Gilmore, Carla Ryan, Maggie (Christopher) Maier, MeChelle (Ralph) Hall, and Mary (Robert) Phillips-Dahm. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20th, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Greenlawn South Funeral Home. Lynn's memorial service will be held Friday, February 21st, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Campbell UMC, with Rev Daniel Hilty officiating. Interment will be immediately following the service at Greenlawn Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Crosslines Food Pantry at 615 N Glenstone or Campbell UMC, 1747 E Republic Road.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020