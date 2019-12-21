|
Ronald Ricky East
Springfield - Ronald "Rick" East, age 69, entered the Gates of Heaven to be with Jesus on December 20, 2019 after a brief battle with leukemia. He was born March 19, 1950 in Springfield, MO.
He is survived by his wife Faith, to whom he was married for 50 years. Rick is also survived by a daughter Tammy Hunter (Mark), a son Jason East (Jessie), two sisters; Nancy Peters and Andrea Mosher. Also surviving are four grandchildren; Corey Hunter, Hayley Gateley (Patrick), Trey Hunter and Alexander East, two great-grandchildren; Easton and Sophia, along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
After retirement from Jet Design Detailing, Inc., Rick enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and restoring old cars.
Being a faithful servant of God, he was called to Author his testimony in the book A Glimpse of Glory. He attended Sac River Cowboy Church and was a member of the Band of Brothers.
Memorial Contributions can be made in honor of Rick to at stjude.org.
A memorial visitation for Rick will be held on December 23, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home South. Services will begin at 1:00 pm with burial to follow at Marshfield City Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019