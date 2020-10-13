1/1
Ronald Ron Dale Siever
1940 - 2020
Springfield - Ronald (Ron) Dale Siever, 80, Springfield, MO, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Springfield, MO.

He was born on October 1, 1940, in Stanberry, MO, to William and Ethel Hamann Siever. Ron graduated from Stanberry High School in 1958. He attended Northwest Missouri State University, graduating in 1962. While attending college, he was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity.

Shortly after graduating from college, Ron served in the Missouri Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in April of 1969. On November 12, 1966, Ron married Gerry Ann Gallagher at St. Benedict's Church, Burlington Jct., MO.

Ron was employed by General Motors for 32 years, working as a District Sales Manager for Chevrolet Motor Division.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Larry Siever.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Gerry Ann; children—Cindy (Roy) Withrow, Nixa, MO, and Steve (Collette) Siever, Springfield, MO; five grandchildren—Marissa (Evan) Roberts, Rogersville, MO, Ryan Withrow, Nixa, MO, and Owen, Evan, and Liam Siever, Springfield, MO; two sisters—Carolyn Hastings and Dolores Bell, both of Lee's Summit, MO; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation and funeral services will be at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, with Father Tom Kiefer officiating, on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Visitation will be at 2:00 p.m. and funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Maryville, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, Springfield, MO.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
02:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
OCT
15
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
