Ronald Spargo
Ozark - Ronald Clark Spargo, 80 years old, passed away on Oct. 12, 2019, after a brief illness.
Ron was born on February 12, 1939 in Springfield, Illinois to Melvin and Gwendolyn (Clark) Spargo. He grew up with an older brother, Robert, and a younger brother, Roger.
In 1957, his family moved to Birch Tree, Missouri. Ron graduated from BirthTree High School and attended a few years at SMSU.
Ron married Ruth (Provow) in 1962 and together they had three children: Rhonda, Randy, and Regan. In 1965, Ron and his family moved to Ozark in a new house that he and his wife lived in for more than 50 years.
With an interest in foods, sales, and service, Ron worked at Fadler Company as a wholesale food salesman. He retired from Fadlers after 37 years. This interest in food seemed to be a part of his vast volunteer work. He often served people in his community, making Wednesday night meals at his church, catering for family and friends, delivering meals through Meals-On-Wheels, and volunteering at Cross Lines. He also worked tirelessly for those with disabilities.
Ron loved to travel, tenting to cruising. With his wife Ruth, he visited all 50 states and several countries overseas, including many European countries and Australia and New Zealand. More than that, he enjoyed being at home with his family. Playing dominos, watching Cardinal's games, and sitting out by the backyard pool were some of his favorite activities to do with his family.
Ron was a selfless father, always putting his children's needs above his own. Ron was also a loving and attentive grandfather. He was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Ron loved God and served God in an extraordinary way.
Ron will be remembered by his incredible generosity. He never hesitated to help someone in need. He was greatly loved by all who knew him and his easy-going personality made him a friend to many.
Ron is survived by his wife, Ruth; his children: Rhonda Proske of St. Louis (Jeff), Randy of Springfield (Cathy), and Regan of Nixa; his grandchildren: Brendan (Brook) and Taylor Proske and Meredith and Wesley Spargo and his brothers: Robert and Roger.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. An additional visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, Springfield, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. A funeral service will be follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Hopedale Cemetery, Ozark.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Asbury UMC, Crowhaven Apartments, A Sporting Chance, or Champion Athletes.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019