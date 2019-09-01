|
|
Ronald Ward Netsell
Springfield - After a long struggle with cancer, Ronald Ward Netsell peacefully died on August 29, 2019 in Springfield, MO at the age of 81. He leaves behind his loving wife of over 33 years, Wendy Lotz; three sons, Aaron (Tamera), Bjorn, and DuRon (Chelsea) Netsell; two daughters, Michelle (David) Wells and Alaina Netsell, a brother-in-law, sister-in-law, a niece and nephew, multiple grandchildren, and one very special great grandchild.
He was born in Peoria, IL on January 15, 1938 to Ward and Tine Netsell. Music was a major part of Ron's life. He grew up singing gospel music, and performed on the radio at the age of 3. He earned a PhD in Speech Pathology and Audiology from University of Iowa in 1969. He then became a full professor at the University of Wisconsin - Madison where he taught for over 10 years. He was a Senior Research Scientist at Boys Town National Research Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska for over 10 years. He then became a full professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri where he taught for over 20 years.
True to his nature, he kept his accomplishments quiet but he was Internationally known for his contributions to the field of Speech Pathology and wrote several books and articles contributing to the field. Even though Ron retired as a professor emeritus in 2011, he continued to pursue research and publish, with emphasis on inner speech.
Ron was a life long student in his pursuit of science and knowledge. He could be found enjoying the quiet time on the back porch of his home; his favorite place in the world. He was immensely proud of his children and family.
The family would like to thank Integrity Hospice Care who provided them with exceptional care and support during these final months.
A celebration of life will be held at the Netsell residence on Saturday, October 19th from 1pm to 4pm. Those who wish to celebrate Ron's life are encouraged to stop by for a drink, food, and memories.
Published in the News-Leader from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019