You were there.
Just there.
Never present but always present at the same time.
There was never a need for loneliness..
You were just there.. always just there.
The protector.
That’s who you were.
The one who would cup someone’s heart with your hands, to make sure it was kept safe if you could.
You were all heart.
That’s a part of you that won’t be forgotten.
You had this ability to make the world laugh,
Make darkness, brighter.
Harsh realities, softer.
Because you, my sweet friend, were the epitome of warmth.
You were comfort.
You were love.
You were loved... you still are.
DL Oct 2020
1/1