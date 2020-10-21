1/1
Ronald Wayne Gugel
Ronald Wayne Gugel

Springfield - Ronald Wayne Gugel, 48, of Springfield, Mo passed away in his home on Thursday, October 15. He was born on June 23rd to two loving parents, Sam and Barbara Gugel. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and hardly ever missed a televised game. He also had another love, Nascar! He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. His love for his family was evident and brought joy to everyone with his quick wit and his ability to make others laugh. He was a master debater. He is survived by his parents, siblings: Sammy, Lorren, Jim, Gary, John, Jeanne (Friend) and their significant others, nieces, nephews, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by both sets of his grandparents. Private services will be held at a later date.




Published in News-Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
October 22, 2020
You were there.
Just there.
Never present but always present at the same time.
There was never a need for loneliness..
You were just there.. always just there.

The protector.
That’s who you were.
The one who would cup someone’s heart with your hands, to make sure it was kept safe if you could.
You were all heart.
That’s a part of you that won’t be forgotten.

You had this ability to make the world laugh,
Make darkness, brighter.
Harsh realities, softer.
Because you, my sweet friend, were the epitome of warmth.
You were comfort.
You were love.
You were loved... you still are.
DL Oct 2020
DL
Friend
October 22, 2020
Ron, thank you for being such a great friend and one of the most beautiful people on this planet. The loss is felt and you will be dearly missed.

Sending my heartfelt condolences to all of Ron’s family and friends during this difficult time. x
Dee
Friend
October 21, 2020
Rest In Peace Ron.
Thanks for being a great friend and, teammate going to miss you.
Condolences to the family
kenneth
Friend
Gabrielle
Friend
October 21, 2020
love you brother! my heart goes out to you and you're family. rest in peace as your spirit lives on.
Rafael castillo jr.
Friend
October 21, 2020
Mate gonna miss the chats and games together .
You were a great and loveable person .
Rest in peace brother and may we meet again .

All the best wishes to family and friends in this difficult time
Damien
Friend
