Services
Holden Cremation & Funeral Service - Sparta
8058 State Hwy 14 East
Sparta, MO 65753
(417) 278-3455
Ronnie Dale Obituary
Ronnie Dale

Sparta - Ronnie Dale of Sparta, Missouri passed away quietly at home on August 23, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born in Sedalia, Missouri, the son of James R. Dale and Mary Irene Dale.

Ronnie served in the U.S. Navy, both in Vietnam and on Midway Island. He later managed cable TV systems, owned an auto body shop, worked in the building supply industry, and drove tour buses and shuttles in Branson, Missouri. He was a true jack-of-all-trades with an uncanny ability to fix just about anything. He enjoyed reading, working exceptionally difficult crossword puzzles, and working on cars—he owned several hundred throughout his lifetime. He also liked to buy, sell, and trade all sorts of things in his spare time.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Patricia Dale; son, Jeff Dale; daughter, Heather Burton (Brad); mother, Mary Irene Dale; sister, Sally Meyer (Alan); brothers, Gary Dale, Bradley Dale (Brenda) and Larry Dale (Helen); grandson, Austin Burton; and many nieces and nephews.

Ronnie will be greatly missed by family and many friends.

Those who knew Ronnie know that he was a humble and practical man. It was his wish to be cremated and to have no public funeral service.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 29, 2019
