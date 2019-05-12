|
|
Rosa Lee Martin
Springfield - Rosa Lee Martin was welcomed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Friday, May 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. Rosa Lee was born April 8, 1927 in West Plains, Missouri to M.D. and Lillian Bess. After graduating from Bakersfield High School, she worked as a secretary for the Missouri State House of Representatives in Jefferson City, where her Grandfather was a State Representative.
Rosa Lee married John E. Martin, her high school sweetheart and love of her life, August 16, 1945. Together they had four children; David Martin, Dana Hannah and husband Darrell, Nicki Davis and husband Joe, and Jeff Martin and wife Lesley. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, sister Barbara Trott and brother Marty Bess and his wife Claudia.
After marrying John, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She excelled in all her endeavors; teaching bible classes, cooking, housekeeping, sewing, knitting, quilting and in her spare time serving as a Bookkeeper for the family business. She leaves a great legacy to her children and grandchildren.
Rosa Lee was a devoted Christian with high principals and a servant's heart. She was a member of the Sunset Church of Christ. Her passing leaves our hearts full of love and precious memories and we rejoice in the knowledge that we will see her again.
Visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Greenlawn Funeral Home South. Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in Sunset Church of Christ, 1222 W. Sunset, Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Fair Haven Children's Home in Strafford, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on May 12, 2019