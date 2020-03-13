|
|
Rosa M. Nelson
Willard - Mrs. Rosa M. Nelson, of Willard, passed away on March 11, 2020. She was the daughter of Clarence and Judy Ann (Buck) Gamble and was born November 25, 1931 in Beatrice, Nebraska.
Visitation will be from 10:00AM-11:00AM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO. Order of Eastern Star services will begin at 11:00AM, at the funeral home, with funeral services to immediately follow. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1:00PM at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020