Services
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove - Ash Grove
201 S. Daniel
Ash Grove, MO 65604
(417) 751-2522
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove - Ash Grove
201 S. Daniel
Ash Grove, MO 65604
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove - Ash Grove
201 S. Daniel
Ash Grove, MO 65604
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery,
Springfield, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove - Ash Grove
201 S. Daniel
Ash Grove, MO 65604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa M. Nelson


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa M. Nelson Obituary
Rosa M. Nelson

Willard - Mrs. Rosa M. Nelson, of Willard, passed away on March 11, 2020. She was the daughter of Clarence and Judy Ann (Buck) Gamble and was born November 25, 1931 in Beatrice, Nebraska.

Visitation will be from 10:00AM-11:00AM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO. Order of Eastern Star services will begin at 11:00AM, at the funeral home, with funeral services to immediately follow. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1:00PM at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove - Ash Grove
Download Now