Rosalee Essick
Nixa - Rosalee Essick lived a long and fulfilling life, devoted to her family and friends. She went to her heavenly home on January 23, 2020 after a long illness, at the age of 90 years and 9 months. She was a Christian woman, who attended the Nixa General Baptist Church, as long as she was able.
She was born on April 12, 1929 to John and Margaret (Hatfield) Derrick in Springfield, MO. She was the fifth of six children.
She was united in marriage to her life long partner Harold (Jack) Essick on May 10, 1946. From this union came two daughters Margaret May Gilliam, Muriel Marie Hood, and a son Ronald Eugene Essick. Rose was a wonderful wife and a devoted mother and grandmother to all of her family.
She was a homemaker all of her life, until she purchased and opened a small café in Nixa, MO for a few years. She worked at Lily Tulip - Sweetheart, where she retired after approximately 18 years.
She loved to crochet, and made various items for family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret (Hatfield) Derrick; her husband, Harold (Jack) Essick; her baby daughter, Rose Mary; two brothers, three sisters; and a granddaughter, Tracy (Gilliam) Harter.
She is survived two daughters, Margaret Gilliam and Marie Hood; a son, Ron (Eugene) Essick and wife Bonnie; nine grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; eighteen great-great grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; and friends.
Loved by all, Rose's beautiful sweet smile, kindness and gentleness to all will be sorely missed and she will forever be in all of our hearts.
On behalf of the family we would like to thank Haven Hospice for the exceptional care and love given to our Mom during her illness. A special thank you to Desiree.
Funeral services will be held, Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 am in Greenlawn Funeral Home South with burial to follow at Hammond Cemetery, Highlandville, MO. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 am, in the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home South, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020