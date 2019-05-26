|
|
Rose Mae Arnold
Springfield - Rose Mae (McKinley) Arnold passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Ravenwood Assisted Living in Springfield, MO.
She was born August 18, 1919 to Lewis and Nora (White) McKinley. She attended Schuyler Elementary, a one room schoolhouse, St. Joseph's Catholic High School and graduated from the old Central High School.
Prior to her marriage, she was a beauty operator at the Blue Bonnet Hair Salon on the square. On February 14, 1942 she married John Joseph Arnold at St. Agnes Cathedral.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Doris (McKinley) Marzalek; and her husband John J. Arnold.
She is survived her five children and spouses, Jerry Lee Arnold (Esther), John Joseph Arnold (Dalenita), Sharon Ann Swanby (Gary), Richard Arnold (Mary Ann), Charles Arnold (Virginia); 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; her sister Mary (McKinley) Henry; one brother, Lewis McKinley, Jr. (Ruth); and many nieces and nephews.
She was a long-time devoted member of St. Agnes Catholic Cathedral and at one time was President of the Women's Altar Society and member of other Catholic organizations. In the later years, she especially enjoyed many friends she made with the Oats Bus drivers who would take her to the Southside Senior Center where she was had many friends and a special friend Linda where she was a bread giver to many.
We wish to thank Alisha, Cheryl and Janice and all the staff of Ravenwood Assisted Living for the treatment she received while she was living there. A special thanks as well to Intrepid Hospice and the care that was given to Rose in her last days at Ravenwood.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, 500 E. Walnut Street in Springfield, MO. where a Prayer Service will take place at 6:30 pm.
Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Agnes Cathedral, 533 S. Jefferson in Springfield with Father Lewis Hejna and Msgr. Thomas Reidy officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Springfield, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Cathedral, 533 S. Jefferson, Springfield, MO. 65806.
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.
Published in the News-Leader on May 26, 2019