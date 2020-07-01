Rose Marie Gambon



Springfield - Rose Marie Gambon passed away on June 29, 2020, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Rose was born on January 24, 1931 in Atchison KS to Peter and Catherine Pickman.



Rose enjoyed cooking, traveling and being involved in her church. She is survived by her two sons John (Rocky) and his wife Karen, and Mark and his wife Gretchen, both of Springfield; and two grandchildren John Robert and James.



Rose was preceded in death by her father and mother, her husband John, her brothers, Aloysius (Al), Carl, Jerome, Bob, and Bill, and a sister Mary.



A Celebration of Life will be held on July 6, 2020 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Rosary will be at 6pm, with visitation following until 8pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on July 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. Rose will be laid to rest next to her husband at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield.









