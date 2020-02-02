Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
For more information about
Rose Watson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Pearl Watson


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Pearl Watson Obituary
Rose Pearl Watson

Springfield -

Rose Pearl Watson, 89, of Keller, Texas, formally of Springfield, Missouri, entered into eternal rest with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born on July 18, 1930, in Mansfield, Missouri to Charles and Minnie (Williams) Meyer.

Rose was a full-time home maker and care giver. Later she lived and worked in New York as well as Texas and Missouri. Family and friends fondly remember her warm smile and quiet friendly nature. You never left her home without an offer of something to take with you; food, clothing, or a memento of some kind.

Rose married the love of her life, Arlie E. Watson Sr. and together they raised six children. He preceded her in death in August 2000. Rose was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Charlene Ege, a son, Arlie Jr.; a brother, Clarence Meyer, and a sister, Frances Gilpin.

Rose is lovingly survived by three daughters, Jeannie Stockstill and husband Jim, Sandy Spencer and husband Gil, all of Springfield, and Katie Rutz and husband Walt, of Fort Worth, Texas, a son, Wayne Watson of Springfield, a brother, Paul Meyer of Sandy, Utah, 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February, 4, 2020 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery, Rogersville.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -