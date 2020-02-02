|
Rose Pearl Watson
Springfield -
Rose Pearl Watson, 89, of Keller, Texas, formally of Springfield, Missouri, entered into eternal rest with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born on July 18, 1930, in Mansfield, Missouri to Charles and Minnie (Williams) Meyer.
Rose was a full-time home maker and care giver. Later she lived and worked in New York as well as Texas and Missouri. Family and friends fondly remember her warm smile and quiet friendly nature. You never left her home without an offer of something to take with you; food, clothing, or a memento of some kind.
Rose married the love of her life, Arlie E. Watson Sr. and together they raised six children. He preceded her in death in August 2000. Rose was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Charlene Ege, a son, Arlie Jr.; a brother, Clarence Meyer, and a sister, Frances Gilpin.
Rose is lovingly survived by three daughters, Jeannie Stockstill and husband Jim, Sandy Spencer and husband Gil, all of Springfield, and Katie Rutz and husband Walt, of Fort Worth, Texas, a son, Wayne Watson of Springfield, a brother, Paul Meyer of Sandy, Utah, 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February, 4, 2020 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery, Rogersville.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020