Roselynd JohnsonSpringfield, MO. - Roselynd Johnson 85, Springfield, MO. passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, after a long illness. She was born on December 30, 1934, in Glendale, California to Hyman and Mildred (DeVerger) Weinreich. Roselynd was a devoted Jehovah's Witness, she loved her congregation and was a member of the Cedar Valley Congregation. She loved to knit and tend to her plants, she also loved her salt water fish. She retired as a school bus driver after 39 years for the Springfield Public School System. She loved her job and especially driving the special needs children. She even remembered some of their names and had fond memories of her time with them.Roselynd was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Paul Johnson, in 2010, and her infant daughter, Rachel. She is survived by her two daughters: Pamelia Blanton and her husband, Bobby, and Constance Johnson, her three sons: Jay Johnson, Barry Lee Johnson and his wife, Danea Jean, and Darrell Johnson and his wife, Sara, six grandchildren: Heather, Courtney, Wendy, Jesse, Lauren, and Derek, three great-grandchildren: Skyler, Joey, and Melody, and one brother Clark Philip Lee and his wife Sally Kay. She is also survived by her many friends and loved ones.Private services will be held at a later date. Burial beside her late husband, will be at The Missouri Veterans Cemetery.