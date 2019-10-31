|
Rosemary Bone
Springfield, MO. - Rosemary Bone, 89, Springfield, MO, passed away October 30, 2019, after a long illness. She was born in Springfield, MO, on July 4, 1930, to Ralph and Ruth (Slack) Whitehead. She was a homemaker and a member of Southminster Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and china and oil painting. She was a member of the Ozark Piecemakers Quilt Guild.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Sr., and her son, Randy. She is survived by sons: Richard Bone and wife, Tammy; Ronald Bone and wife, Shea; Robert Bone Jr. and wife, LouAnn. A daughter, Cynthia Neumann, and husband Robert. Three grandchildren: Joshua Bone, Lisa Robbins, and husband, Wes; Darren Bone and wife, Amanda, and three great-grandchildren. Sister: Kathryn Tilley. Special friend and caregiver: Teresa Hicks. Many thanks to the staff at Seasons Hospice.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday, November 3, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019