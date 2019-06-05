|
|
Rosemary Sullivan Chaney Bane
Clever - Rosemary Sullivan Chaney Bane (age 94) died peacefully May 23, 2019 surrounded by her granddaughters. Born in Clever, Missouri, her life of music, travel, joyful service to others and achievement took her from Clever, to Cincinnati, OH, to Springfield, MO and finally to Murfreesboro, TN.
Rosemary graduated from Clever High School as Valedictorian, attended Drury College, received her undergraduate degree Summa Cum Laude at Missouri State University (formerly SMS), and received her Master's Degree at the University of Missouri.
Rosemary has been recognized nationally as a musician and music educator. She performed as a member of the Springfield Symphony, wrote children's songs and music programs for several organizations, published poems and authored the book, Recorder Fun. She continued her love of music throughout her life, and among all of the instruments she could play, she most enjoyed the piano, clarinet and bass violin.
She has been active in numerous organizations and recognized for her leadership and service. Some of these included: Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of American Colonists, Colonial Dames, MO State Teachers Association, MO Retired Teachers Association, Pi Beta Phi, PEO, Kappa Kappa Iota, Sigma Alpha Iota, Delta Kappa Gamma, and countless others. As a devoted church member, Rosemary attended First Presbyterian Church of Murfreesboro and previously served as a Deacon and Elder of First and Calvary Presbyterian Church of Springfield, MO, as well as in several other roles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosa (Maples) and Earl Tom Sullivan; by her true love, James E. Bane, emeritus Dean and Professor at MSU, and former husband, Don Chaney; by her beloved son, Tom D. Chaney; and by her dear brother and sister-in-law, Maple and Berniece Sullivan.
She is survived by a loving family, granddaughters Shannon Chaney Smith (Jay), Allison Chaney Harris (Nathaniel III), and Erin Chaney Cabell (Thomas); daughter-in-law Pam Parsons Chaney Kious; great-grandchildren Tom and Lillian Smith, Nathaniel IV and Harper Harris, Owen, Gabriel, Eden, and Nora Cabell; step-children Nancy Schultejans, Jim Bane (Cloyce) and Ruthmary Brassfield (Irl); thirteen step-grandchildren; nephews Dr. Tom Sullivan (Helen) and David Sullivan (Marilyn); beloved cousins, great-nieces/nephews and other treasured, well-loved family members and friends.
She accomplished much in her life, but her greatest impact was on her family, students, and the many, many friends she made along the way with her infectious smile, kind heart, generosity and positive spirit. Above all, Rosemary truly believed and lived the words of her favorite hymn, "Jesus Is All the World to Me."
Visitation 10:00AM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Murfreesboro, TN; Celebration of Life 11:00AM; followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery. An online guestbook and complete obituary are available at www.woodfinchapel.com, Woodfin Memorial Chapel, 615-893-5151.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Missouri State University Foundation Tom Chaney Memorial Scholarship for Music Majors and/or James E. Bane Scholarship, Kenneth E. Meyer Alumni Center, Suite 100, 300 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO 65806-2211 or the First Presbyterian Church of Murfreesboro - Endowment Fund, 210 N. Spring St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Published in the News-Leader on June 5, 2019