Rosemary Youngsberg
Nixa - Rosemary Helen Youngberg, age 92, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born November 15, 1926 in St. Louis to Ray and Lena (Oliver) Davis. She attended Euclid Baptist Church in St. Louis and is where she met her future husband Bill Youngberg. They were married December 19, 1946 at the church.
Bill became a minister and she was a devoted minister's wife. She was the Music director in the churches Bill pastored and played the piano. She enjoyed teaching piano as well. Rosemary taught elementary school in a small country school. She loved music and it was a big part of her life.
Rosemary became a Registered Nurse at age 45. She retired from Springfield Community Hospital at age 65.
Rosemary had a servant's heart. She loved people and ministering. She had a deep love for the Lord, her husband and her family.
Bill and Rosemary attended Calvary Bible Church in Nixa and Rosemary was the Choir director and piano player until she became ill. Rosemary was endearing to everyone who met her.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, Bill, of 71 years; two daughters Melodie Bennett of North Wilkesboro, NC and Noelle Segrest of Nixa; grandchildren Joshua Aaron Bennett, his wife Cindy, Ian Thomas Bennett, his wife Colleen, and Jeffery Shaun Pratt; great-grandchildren Brynlee Rose Bennett and Porter Thomas Bennett; and many nieces and nephews.
Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter Celeste Pratt.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, March 15, 2019 in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. A visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the funeral in the funeral home. A private burial will follow the funeral service.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 12, 2019