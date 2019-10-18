|
Rowena Grace (Netzer) Estes
Springfield - Rowena Grace (Netzer) Estes, 88, of Springfield, passed away surrounded by her family at Cox South on Tuesday, October 15, after a brief illness. She left this earth quickly, peacefully and without a lot of fanfare, just as she'd hoped.
Rowena was born to William Netzer and Ruth (Kelly) Netzer on August 29, 1931, in Springfield. She was raised as a farm girl with hard work ethic and a core dedicated to her family, which she continued to have throughout her entire life. She attended school in Springfield, including at Greenwood Laboratory, before marrying the love of her life, C. Marvin Estes, on December 21, 1946. Together, they moved to Columbia where she finished high school while Marvin finished his bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri.
In 1948, the two had their first child, Mark, followed by their daughter, Judy, a few years later in 1951. The family settled back in Springfield during this time where Rowena and Marvin took over operations of his father's commercial chicken hatchery, C. M. Estes Hatchery, which is still in operation today. Rowena continued to work at the family business keeping the books and everyone else in line up until her death.
When people think of Rowena and who she was, a lot of adjectives come to mind: loyal, loving, fierce, strong, and understanding to name a few. She loved her family, including the mass of additional kids and grandkids she "adopted" over the years. She was everyone's mom or grandma, and she loved and protected all of them. Her family was her passion and reason for being on this earth. Whether it was cooking huge meals to bring everyone together or just giving people a place to congregate and share a few glasses of wine, she was always there for them.
She was active in her social circle and could always be counted on as a great friend to all who knew her. Up until a couple weeks before her death, she was out playing cards weekly with her bridge group, going to her every-Wednesday hair appointment, and working at the hatchery as often as she could. Her beloved laughter, quick wit and brilliant sense of humor will be missed by everyone who knew her. And if you knew her? You couldn't help but love her.
Rowena was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, in 2014, her son, Mark, in 2005, and her oldest brother, Melvin, in 2018. She will be missed deeply by her remaining family, her daughter, Judy Keitzer, and husband, Keith, of Hall Town; brother, Roland Netzer, and wife, Katy, of Springfield; grandchildren Sean Richardson, of Springfield, Chad Estes, of Springfield, Kelly Wolfe, of Miami, Fla., and Charlea Estes-Jones, and husband, Isaac, of Cassville; great-grandchildren Abbey Richardson, Wyatt Richardson, Liam Mills, Anabele Mills, and Gabe Mills; nieces and nephews Kelly Netzer, Melv Netzer, Jeff Netzer, Betsy Staudt, Ali Simpkins, Fred Netzer, Jean Osborn, Beau Netzer and Melanie Netzer; son-in-law and caregiver Will Richardson; and countless other extended family and friends that are too numerous to name.
A visitation will be held for Rowena on Monday, October 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield. An intimate, brief graveside service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, October 22, at 1 p.m., officiated by Charles Bahn. For those wishing to donate in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of her son, Mark Estes, or the , in memory of her husband, Marvin.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019