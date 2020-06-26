Or Copy this URL to Share

Roxanne Marie Taylor



Springfield - Roxanne Marie Taylor, age 66, passed away suddenly on June 20, 2020.



We will honor her life with a Graveside Service which will take place at 11:00 AM, on July 1, 2020, at Hazelwood Cemetery.



Survived by four sisters and three brothers, and a number of nieces, nephews, and family.









