Roxanne Marie Taylor
Springfield - Roxanne Marie Taylor, age 66, passed away suddenly on June 20, 2020.
We will honor her life with a Graveside Service which will take place at 11:00 AM, on July 1, 2020, at Hazelwood Cemetery.
Survived by four sisters and three brothers, and a number of nieces, nephews, and family.
Springfield - Roxanne Marie Taylor, age 66, passed away suddenly on June 20, 2020.
We will honor her life with a Graveside Service which will take place at 11:00 AM, on July 1, 2020, at Hazelwood Cemetery.
Survived by four sisters and three brothers, and a number of nieces, nephews, and family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.