Roy A. Morton Obituary
Roy A. Morton

Springfield - Roy A. Morton was born in Oak Hill, OH on December 27, 1939, son of Annabell and Roy Morton. He graduated from Muskingum College and pursued post graduate work at Akron University. His career as a financial controller transferred him throughout the U.S. He died January 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jo Morton, brother Donald Morton, daughters Julie Morton, and Laura Wooten, son-in-law Jeff Wooten, and grandchildren Gwen and Reed of the Dallas area. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24 at First & Calvary Presbyterian Church, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to First & Calvary.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
