Services
Meadors Funeral Home
304 E Drive St
Clever, MO 65631
(417) 732-2535
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Allen King


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy Allen King Obituary
Roy Allen King

Springfield - Roy Allen King 75 passed away at home with his loving family by his side on May 18, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. He was born at home in Boaz, MO, September 20, 1943, to Clinton and Lois (Meritt) King. He graduated from Clever High School in 1961. United in marriage to Linda Edwards on February 15, 1963.

A life long resident of Christian County, he worked for the railroad for over 20 years and was a long time small business owner doing accounting and taxes for over 40 years and a Christmas Tree Farmer for 33 years.

Arrangements under direction of Meadors Funeral Home Clever, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now