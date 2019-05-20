|
Roy Allen King
Springfield - Roy Allen King 75 passed away at home with his loving family by his side on May 18, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. He was born at home in Boaz, MO, September 20, 1943, to Clinton and Lois (Meritt) King. He graduated from Clever High School in 1961. United in marriage to Linda Edwards on February 15, 1963.
A life long resident of Christian County, he worked for the railroad for over 20 years and was a long time small business owner doing accounting and taxes for over 40 years and a Christmas Tree Farmer for 33 years.
Arrangements under direction of Meadors Funeral Home Clever, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on May 20, 2019