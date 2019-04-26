|
Roy B. Miller
Clinton - Roy B. Miller, 88, of Clinton, Missouri and formerly of Springfield and Richland, MO passed away Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019 at the Arbors at Glendale Gardens in Clinton.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife Shirley J. Miller, son Jeffrey L. Miller, son-in-law Robert L. Meeks, and his parents Roy Anson Miller and Velma Miller.
He is survived by two sons, Randall Miller (Tammy) of Appleton City, MO and Kevin Miller (Lisa) of Clinton, MO; three daughters, Karen Meeks of Springfield, MO, Kimberly Stepp (Mark) of Advance, MO, and Courtney Mansu (Dustin) of Springfield, MO; two sisters, Maxine Nicks of Ohio, and Lois Jean Luhm of St. Louis, MO; 18 grandchildren, Chris, Andy, Kimberly, Jennifer, Stephen, Mackenzie, Kelly, Tory, Rebecca, Bret, Lane, Trey, Dylan, Nathaniel, Laura, Caleb, Chris and Dustin; several great-grandchildren and many other extended family.
Roy was united in marriage to Shirley (Thornsberry) Miller on October 30, 1951, and she preceded him in death on March 26, 2009.
He was a veteran of the United States Marines, stationed in California during the Korean war. He was a member of the Fort Wyman Baptist Church in Rolla, MO, where he served as a deacon, a graduate of the University of Missouri in Columbia, and a former member of the Clinton Evening Optimist Club and Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in Vicksburg, Mississippi. As a young man he worked for the Federal Land Bank in Rolla, MO and then spent the rest of his career as a Real Estate Appraiser for the US Army Corp of Engineers working on several projects including Truman Lake.
Roy professed his faith as a child, but later felt compelled to renew his faith giving his testimony that in reading Romans 10:13, he found these words and promise, "Whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord, shall be saved". In his testimony he wrote, "I also realized that it is not a matter of the Lord keeping us from problems and troubles, but keeping and sustaining us in the midst of, and in spite of, problems and times of adversity".
Private graveside services will be in the Elm Grove Cemetery in Richland, MO. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Henry County Memory Fund, P.O. Box 741, Clinton, MO 64735, or these donations may be left in care of the funeral home. Services are under the direction of the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton. Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 26, 2019