|
|
Rev. Roy Cantrell
Seymour - Rev. Robert Roy Cantrell, Jr. (95), of Seymour, MO, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Glenwood Healthcare in Seymour.
Roy was born on September 28, 1924, in Springfield, MO, the son of Robert Roy Sr. and Sarah (Young) Cantrell. Both preceded him in death.
He married Arneata Louise Jones on November 27, 1940, in Marshfield, MO. She survives at the home.
Roy proudly served his country in the United States Army. After being drafted in 1942, the 18-year-old went to Oregon and then found himself as a Sergeant assigned to the 4th Platoon in I Company of the 70th Division in Europe. He was a front-line fighter in the last major Nazi offensive, the Ardennes Counteroffensive, better known as the Battle of the Bulge.
Roy was discharged in March 1946, with 80% disability. Soon after his discharge, Sgt. Cantrell found another way to serve his country/community.
Rev. Roy Cantrell served many churches in the surrounding communities and presided over countless weddings, funerals, and baptisms for over 70 years.
He enjoyed fox hunting, fishing, golfing, and watching sports. He was a member of First Baptist Church Seymour.
He is survived by his wife, Arneata; one brother and sister-in-law, L.D. and Mary Cantrell, of Monett, MO; special family, Jay and Linda Acock, of Russellville, MO; grandchildren, Michael (Jill) Acock, of Columbia, MO, Sean (Lori) Acock, of Lohman, MO, and Seth (Anna) Acock, of St Louis, MO; great-grandchildren, Dakota Acock, Jordan Acock, Colton Acock, Emily Acock, Alexia (Shalom) Sardis, Simmone Acock, Brooklyn Acock, Mila Acock, and Liam Acock; several nieces and nephews, and hundreds of friends.
Roy was preceded in death by their son, Earl Robert Cantrell; two brothers, John Obe Cantrell and Billy Joe Cantrell; and a sister, Velda Wright.
Visitation and funeral will both be held at First Baptist Church Seymour. Visitation is 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 12, 2019. Funeral service is 10:30 AM, Friday, December 13, 2019. Full military honors will be rendered at his burial at Seymour Masonic Cemetery. Officiating will be Dr. R. Jay Adrain of First Baptist Church Seymour. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to First Baptist Church Seymour and may be left at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019