Roy Edward Cape
Springfield - Roy Edward "Eddie" Cape was born December 26, 1940 to the union of Wilber Wray Cape and Rosalie Cape nee Walker and died on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Springfield, MO. at the age of 79 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Baker Cape, his parents, and a sister, Nancy, uncles and aunts: Maurice and Kathryn Cape, Rainey and Wilma Earls, George and Brenda Riebel, Clarence and Punkie Walker and Jim and Peggy Walker. He is survived by his daughter, Susan, who has been a most conscientious and loyal caregiver for the last several years, and granddaughter, Mary June, of Springfield, MO. Brothers Dan (Diane) Cape of Columbia and Bill (Connie) Cape of Steelville, a niece, Deidre (Bradd) Anderson of Columbia and nephews, David Cape of Columbia and Travis Cape of St. Louis.
Roy (Ed) graduated from Steelville MO high school and then worked in a local factory and on the farm with his grandfather "Pamp" for a few years before deciding to try college life at SMS in Springfield. He also enjoyed drag racing in those days and had a very fast 1961 Chevy Impala with a 348 cu in. motor. He went to the local drag strips and to Alton, Il on occasion to compare his rod with the city boys. Rumor has it that he might have had to also protect his drag racing reputation on certain straight stretches of road in the area. Ed was a Teamster truck driver and freight hauler for most of his work career. He very much enjoyed his farm near Ava and entertaining his granddaughter. And, he always loved getting back to Crawford County around Memorial Day and enjoying the service, music and food at Liberty Cemetery. He attended church regularly with his family and accepted Jesus Christ as his lord and savior early in life. He will be missed by family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. A visitation will be held Thursday from 7 to 8 PM in the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left at gormanscharpf.com
