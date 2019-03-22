|
|
Roy Edward Wingate
Springfield - Roy Edward Wingate, of Springfield, MO, was born Sept. 1, 1943, in Guthrie, OK, to Roy W. and Evelyn (Fagan) Wingate. He departed this life Mar. 19, 2019, in Springfield, at the age of 75 years.
He is survived by his son, Nathan Wingate, Springfield, MO and daughter, Dana Wingate, St. Peters, MO. He is also survived by one brother, Gene Wingate of Berryville, AR in addition to five grandchildren: Layla Wingate, Brad Wingate, Brittany Wingate, Kyle Feldhaus, Mariah Fischer and three great grandchildren along with nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Vi Wingate, Clifford and Evelyn May, and his daughter, Debbie Fischer. After serving in the Unites States Navy, he spent most of his life in sales and managing auto body shops.
Gathering of family and friends will be Sat., Mar. 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.at 1707 W. Elfindale Springfield, MO. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 22, 2019