Roy Garoutte
Willard - Roy Wayne Garoutte, age 51, of Willard passed away in his home May 27, 2019 after a terminal illness. He was born April 21, 1968 in El Cajon, CA to Raymond Wayne and Loretta (Fields) Garoutte. He was raised in Lakeside, CA. Roy married Candice Gugat October 15, 2016.
After graduating high school he went to work for Boeing Aircraft building airliners. In 1995 Roy moved to the Springfield, MO area to be close to family. He soon made his home in Willard and has lived there until his passing. Roy worked many years for SRC and F & H Foods as a machinist.
Roy was outgoing and loved to have fun. He would often have water fights with family and friends. If there was a cake around a cake fight would soon happen. Roy loved fishing. He would fish on the banks of a lake or stream and fished in his kayak. He loved fishing with his uncle Bill. When uncle Bill passed away Roy put a tattoo on his right calf in memory of his uncle Bill. Uncle Bill always fished on Roy's right side. Roy loved to dance and he would dance to just about any type of music.
Roy loved deeply and his family and friends knew it. He was a fighter and always told his family to not sweat the small stuff and never give up. Roy fought to the end and never gave up, Roy was taken too soon but will never be forgotten.
Survivors include: his wife Candice; his former wife Victoria Garoutte; his children Travis Garoutte, Adam Garoutte, Amy Garoute and life partner Jake Wilson, Julie Garoutte, her life partner Zach Guess; step children Matthew Broyhill, his wife Caitlin, Tabitha Brawley, her husband Justin and Samantha Broyhill and her life partner Kai Schraeler; one grandchild Damien Brawley; siblings Linda Gerschoffer, her husband Dennis, Mike Garoutte, his wife Debbie, and Lola Weaver and her life partner Darrin Broyhill.
Roy is preceded in death by his parents; a brother Jim Garoutte; and step children Nakita Broyhill and Mikhail Broyhill.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in the News-Leader on May 30, 2019