Roy Lee Grantham



Springfield - Roy Lee Grantham, 89, was called home on July 12, 2019. He was born June 27, 1930 in Walnut Grove, MO to Floyd and Flora Grantham. He had two brothers, Si and Gene and a sister, Sue.



Roy was united in marriage to Jo Ann (Long) Grantham on March 22, 1951. To them was born a son Lynn and a daughter Karen.



He is survived by his wife Jo Ann of the home; son, Lynn Grantham and wife Nancy of Girard, KS; two grandchildren, Evan Grantham of Emporia, KS and Chelsie Grantham of Wichita, KS; other family and many friends.



Roy was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and daughter, Karen.



Roy graduated from Southwest Missouri State College after serving two years in the Korean War then worked for Springfield Baptist Hospital for several years, moved to the Missouri State Chest Hospital in Mount Vernon and worked in administration for twenty-two years. Later he moved to Joplin and opened an Accounting and Tax Service business. He continued the tax business until his final retirement in 2011. He started the filing of tax returns in 1955.



Roy enjoyed sports especially basketball, baseball, softball, and golf. He played softball in Springfield for 28 years and is a member of the Springfield Softball hall of fame.



Roy was very active in the Baptist Church as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher.



Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove, MO. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00AM at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Greene Lawn Cemetery, Walnut Grove, MO.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Roy's name to Willard First Baptist Church Building Fund and may be left at the funeral home. Published in the News-Leader on July 15, 2019