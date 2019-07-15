Services
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Walnut Grove - Walnut Grove
612 N. Washington Ave.
Walnut Grove, MO 65770
(417) 994-2522
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Walnut Grove - Walnut Grove
612 N. Washington Ave.
Walnut Grove, MO 65770
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Walnut Grove - Walnut Grove
612 N. Washington Ave.
Walnut Grove, MO 65770
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Grantham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Lee Grantham


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Lee Grantham Obituary
Roy Lee Grantham

Springfield - Roy Lee Grantham, 89, was called home on July 12, 2019. He was born June 27, 1930 in Walnut Grove, MO to Floyd and Flora Grantham. He had two brothers, Si and Gene and a sister, Sue.

Roy was united in marriage to Jo Ann (Long) Grantham on March 22, 1951. To them was born a son Lynn and a daughter Karen.

He is survived by his wife Jo Ann of the home; son, Lynn Grantham and wife Nancy of Girard, KS; two grandchildren, Evan Grantham of Emporia, KS and Chelsie Grantham of Wichita, KS; other family and many friends.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and daughter, Karen.

Roy graduated from Southwest Missouri State College after serving two years in the Korean War then worked for Springfield Baptist Hospital for several years, moved to the Missouri State Chest Hospital in Mount Vernon and worked in administration for twenty-two years. Later he moved to Joplin and opened an Accounting and Tax Service business. He continued the tax business until his final retirement in 2011. He started the filing of tax returns in 1955.

Roy enjoyed sports especially basketball, baseball, softball, and golf. He played softball in Springfield for 28 years and is a member of the Springfield Softball hall of fame.

Roy was very active in the Baptist Church as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove, MO. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00AM at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Greene Lawn Cemetery, Walnut Grove, MO.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Roy's name to Willard First Baptist Church Building Fund and may be left at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Walnut Grove - Walnut Grove
Download Now