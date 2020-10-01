Royce Ann CordesSpringfield - Royce Ann Cordes, 91, died peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She had a good run. Royce was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Charles ("the Saint"), in 2002. She is survived by her sister, Ronice Robinson; her son, Les Cordes; her daughter, Gay Cordes Jones; and many neices, nephews and friends. Royce was born April 3, 1929 in Flushing, New York, a "child of the Depression," as she would remind you. She was one of the four daughters of Lester Franklin and Martha Rose (Horack) Holcomb. As a child, she won a Shirley Temple look-alike contest. She attended Bethany College in West Virginia for a teaching degree. At age 61, she earned a Master's degree in guidance and counseling from Missouri State University in Springfield. She loved to travel and study world culture. Royce was her clan's genealogist before the ease of the internet for research, and a self-proclaimed Bohemian. A collector of recipes and clippings from many sources, she would share them with others whether they wanted them or not. She was a reluctant rural homesteader, hobbyist architect, activist, educator, realtor, musician, author, artist and aspirational cook. In her final years, she channeled her creativity into sewing personalized comfort blankets for abused and neglected children served by CASA of Southwest Missouri. Royce supported public television and public radio; donate to these entities as a tribute. In lieu of a memorial service, take to heart the words of "Let There Be Peace On Earth," one of Royce's favorite spiritual songs. Or, plant a garden.