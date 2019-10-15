|
Ruby Beatrice Clark Petteway
Ruby Beatrice Clark Petteway passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. She is interred with the love of her life at the Missouri Veterans cemetary, overlooking the James River. She always loved a view.
She was born in her parents' home in Indian Territory Oklahoma on September 24, 1928. She married her college sweetheart in January, 1950, after being awarded a bachelor of science degree from Oklahoma Baptist University. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage before he died in 2010.
In addition to the Bachelor of Science degree, she completed a Bachelor of Education, Master of Science in Education and a library science certificate. She taught for over 25 years, chiefly seventh and eighth grade science. As a librarian and audio/visual aids coordinator at a vo/tech college, she was the first person in the family to have computer skills.
After retirement, she and Joe moved to Springfield, MO to their dream home. They were joyful members of Southgate Baptist church, where she was the librarian. Their church family was a big part of their lives. After a few winters, they became "snowbirds", living in South Padre Island, and later the Valley area of south Texas in the winter. She loved to travel and they went all over the United States and multiple other countries, hiking and sightseeing.
Ruby has two children, Carol Petteway McCall, and Glen Howard Petteway, and their spouses, four grandsons, and five great grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, John Clark, and preceded in death by a sister, a brother, and both parents.
