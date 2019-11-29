|
|
Ruby Berry
Fair Grove - Ruby Berry, 100, of Fair Grove, MO passed away on November 27, 2019 at Mercy Hospital. Ruby was born on August 23, 1919 to Charles and Virginia Coon in a tent on the Red River in Texas.
Ruby collected antiques, was an excellent seamstress, and made beautiful needlework art. She enjoyed travelling with Tony. She mostly enjoyed her travels to visit her family whom she cherished. Her love of travel came from when she drove a truck during World War II.
Ruby is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Dale and Earl; her sister, Faye; her children, Frederick McCrary and Nancy Sloan; granddaughter, Tammy Vaughn; great-grandson Patrick Van Fossen, and great-granddaughter, Erica Brewer. She is survived by her partner in crime, Tony Wallace; her grandchildren: Nikki Drake, Mona Edwards, Tina Anderson, Paul McCrary, Michelle Jennings, Chris Whitman; 12 great-grandchildren, 24 great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Ruby will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with burial at White Chapel Cemetery in Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019