Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Berry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Berry Obituary
Ruby Berry

Fair Grove - Ruby Berry, 100, of Fair Grove, MO passed away on November 27, 2019 at Mercy Hospital. Ruby was born on August 23, 1919 to Charles and Virginia Coon in a tent on the Red River in Texas.

Ruby collected antiques, was an excellent seamstress, and made beautiful needlework art. She enjoyed travelling with Tony. She mostly enjoyed her travels to visit her family whom she cherished. Her love of travel came from when she drove a truck during World War II.

Ruby is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Dale and Earl; her sister, Faye; her children, Frederick McCrary and Nancy Sloan; granddaughter, Tammy Vaughn; great-grandson Patrick Van Fossen, and great-granddaughter, Erica Brewer. She is survived by her partner in crime, Tony Wallace; her grandchildren: Nikki Drake, Mona Edwards, Tina Anderson, Paul McCrary, Michelle Jennings, Chris Whitman; 12 great-grandchildren, 24 great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation for Ruby will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with burial at White Chapel Cemetery in Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -