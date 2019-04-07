|
Ruby Davis
Ozark - Ruby Irene Davis, 92, of Ozark passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Nixa.
Ruby was born on December 17, 1926 in Taney County, the daughter of Clarence and Lula (Clevenger) McGrath. She married Fred Davis in 1946. He preceded her in death in 2011.
A funeral will be held for Ruby at 11:00am on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home in Nixa. Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Wade Bridges will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Walnut Shade.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 7, 2019