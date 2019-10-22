|
Ruby Evelyn Sullivan
Bee Branch, AR - Ruby Evelyn Sullivan, 93, of Bee Branch, Arkansas passed away on October 21, 2019.
She is preceded by her parents, Reverend Homer and Ethel Burns; her husband of 59 years, Reverend Roy Wallace Sullivan Sr.; siblings, Lilian Cargile, James Burns, Henry Burns, Mick Burns, Joyce Burns, and H.E. Burns.
Evelyn is survived by her children Homer (Suzy) Sullivan, Roy (Becky) Sullivan Jr., Darlene (Tim) Robison, and Anita (Bill) Igou; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Gabe and Nicole and their children, Madeline and Mikayla, Caleb, Andrea, and Matt and their children, Henry, Annabelle, and Hazel. Riley and Whitney and their child Brielle, Leslie and Alex and their child Wilder. Devon and Sierra, Kendal, Hannah; siblings, Mayo Rose, Bob (Ardith) Burns, and Rachel (Raymond) Ash.
Visitation will be at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.
Services at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2pm with burial following at Bee Branch Cemetery.
Evelyn's love and loyalty to family and friends was only surpassed by her love and loyalty to Jesus Christ.
