Springfield - Ruby Faye Tuter, 79, of Springfield, MO passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Ron, two sisters, Elise McKean, Wanda Pearl Ray and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa and husband Paul Spurgeon, a son, Paul and wife Laurie Watts, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Services on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.






Published in News-Leader from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
