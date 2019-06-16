Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:30 PM
Ruby Jewell Ellison
Ruby Jewell Ellison

Springfield - Ruby Jewell Ellison, 99, of Springfield, MO passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019. Memorial services will be held 2:30 pm Friday June 21 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield, MO.

Ruby was born in Treece, Kansas to Rufus/Elzada Payne on a snowy February 28, 1920. She went to High School and Business College in Jefferson City, MO. She settled down in Reeds Spring, MO and served as their postal clerk for 35 ½ years, visiting with all the townsfolk as they came into the post office, before retiring. She was an active member of the Reeds Spring Presbyterian Church and sang in the Church's choir. She loved horses, gardening, music, square dancing, traveling, and scrapbooking her travel pictures.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Ellison, son Mark Powell, daughter Pam Owen and brother Jack Payne.

Ruby is survived by daughter Wendy (David) Stryker of Kingsport, TN, son Dave (Vera) Ellison of Lake Ridge, VA, granddaughter Shelley Powell of Webster Groves, MO, grandsons Eric (Cheryl) Owen of Newport News, VA and Brig (Kim) Owen of Lakeville, MN, as well as 7 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be given to The Shriners' Hospital for Sick Children, St. Louis MO or Hospice & Palliative Care Compassus, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on June 16, 2019
