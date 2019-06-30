Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
(417) 887-1929
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:30 PM

4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
Ruby Kilburn


1925 - 2019
Ruby Kilburn Obituary
Ruby Kilburn

Springfield - Ruby Louise Kilburn, 93, of Springfield, MO passed from this life on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was born on Sunday, October 11, 1925 in Marshfield, MO to Lillie Jane Burchette and John Burton Chapman.

Ruby loved the lord and spending time with family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Eugene Kilburn, her parents, four brothers, two sisters, one daughter-in-law and one great-grandson.

She is survived by her three children Steve Strejcek (wife Joyce), Sharon Longley (husband George) and Gary Kilburn (wife Wanda), 8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.

A visitation will take place from 11:30-12:30 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804 with funeral services to follow at 12:30 pm. Ruby will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on June 30, 2019
