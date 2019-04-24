Services
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
(417) 732-2535
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Hogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Dale Hogan Jr.


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Russell Dale Hogan Jr. Obituary
Russell Dale Hogan, Jr.

Republic - Russell Dale Hogan Jr., age 76, of Republic, Missouri passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Birch Point, in Springfield, Missouri, with his family by his side. He was born on October 2, 1942, in Cotter, Arkansas, the son of Russell and Harriett (Weable) Hogan.

He was united in marriage to Charlotte Mays and they spent 58 years together. Russell was a third-generation train engineer and retired as a representative of the Transportation Union. He was a member of Galena Masonic Lodge, # 515, and a member of Hood Methodist Church. After retirement, he enjoyed fishing and refinishing antique furniture.

Russell is preceded by his parents; and his son, Steven Dale Hogan.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; one daughter, Lori (Tim) Owens; three grandchildren, Tera Hogan, Russell Hogan and Hatti Owens; one great-grandchild, Jalynne Hogan; brother, Phillip D. (Karen) Hogan; brother in law, Robert (Mary) Mays; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., with the memorial service and Masonic Rites to follow at 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic Chapel. Burial service will be set for a later date in Gassville, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The . Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.meadorfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now