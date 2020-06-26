Russell L. Fisher
Russell L. Fisher

Springfield - SSGT Russell L. Fisher, age 91, a longtime resident of Springfield, MO, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 20, 2020, following a courageous fight with cancer.

Russell was born December 14, 1928, to parents Roy and Dorothy Fisher, in Montour, IA. Russell lived in many places across the country during his 22 years in the Army. He retired from the Army in 1969. He then worked for and retired from Firestone in 1986. Russell then went to work for the Payne Stewart Golf Course for 27 years. He has spent his retired years helping at the Bingo Hall (American Legion Post 69) and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His hobbies were a longtime love of golf, as well as fishing and traveling.

He was married to Virginia Kirby in 1956 and had six children, Rickie, Kirby, Dale, Russell, Debra and Kenneth. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, and brother, Donald; sons, Kirby and Kenneth; daughter, Debra; and wife, Virginia.

He is survived by his sons, Rickie and Russell; daughter, Dale Milam; and eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Russell requested only a graveside service with military honors. Services will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Springfield, MO.






Published in News-Leader from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
