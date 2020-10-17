1/
Ruth Aline Balcom
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Aline Balcom

Springfield - Ruth Aline Balcom 89, left for her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior early on the morning of October 16, 2020. She was born January 17, 1931, to Leonard and Esta Christian, and raised in Walnut Grove, MO. Aline graduated from Marion C. Early High School, Morrisville, MO, in 1949.

Aline was preceded in death by her parents: Leonard & Esta Christian; her son: Danny Allen Crain; husband: G. Roger Balcom; brothers: Randolph Christian and Allen Christian.

She is survived by her 4 children: Joy Soldi, Connie (Wally) Thompson, Kelly (Lois) Crain, and Jamie Tice; sister, Mary Francis Christian; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews; and many friends.

She was a member of Gateway Christian Church.

A celebration of Aline's life will be held at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home in Springfield, MO, on Thursday, October 22, 12:30 PM. A private interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO. Services will be lived streamed on the Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Facebook page: www.facebook.com/walnutlawnfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, or Oak Grove Church 442 E. 560th Road, Walnut Grove, MO 65770.

Care and arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walnut Lawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved