Ruth Aline Balcom
Springfield - Ruth Aline Balcom 89, left for her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior early on the morning of October 16, 2020. She was born January 17, 1931, to Leonard and Esta Christian, and raised in Walnut Grove, MO. Aline graduated from Marion C. Early High School, Morrisville, MO, in 1949.
Aline was preceded in death by her parents: Leonard & Esta Christian; her son: Danny Allen Crain; husband: G. Roger Balcom; brothers: Randolph Christian and Allen Christian.
She is survived by her 4 children: Joy Soldi, Connie (Wally) Thompson, Kelly (Lois) Crain, and Jamie Tice; sister, Mary Francis Christian; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews; and many friends.
She was a member of Gateway Christian Church.
A celebration of Aline's life will be held at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home in Springfield, MO, on Thursday, October 22, 12:30 PM. A private interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO. Services will be lived streamed on the Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Facebook page: www.facebook.com/walnutlawnfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, or Oak Grove Church 442 E. 560th Road, Walnut Grove, MO 65770.
Care and arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.