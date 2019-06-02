|
Ruth Ann Auner
Springfield - Ruth Ann Auner was born in 1928 in Galena, Missouri to Dr. J.H. Young and Grace Young. Growing up in Springfield with her sister Louise (Goeke-Wright), Rudy attended Rountree Elementary, Central High School, and Missouri State, where she majored in German and was active in theater. Rudy married Cecil Auner and moved with him to St. Louis where he attended Washington University Medical school. During their medical school years, they shared a house with three other young families who became life-long friends, including Harry and Connie Jonas and Bill and Rudell Blalock. They then moved with their two children David and Tom to New Delhi India, where Cecil served as the medical attaché at the US Embassy. Their third son Joe was born after they returned to Springfield and Cecil began his medical practice.
Rudy was involved throughout her life in many social causes, focusing on education, politics, and international organizations, and with King's Way United Methodist Church. She also worked at the Flea Market antique store, where she made sure that UNICEF cards were available every Christmas. Rudy loved gardening, including at her own homes, and at Kings Way. Rudy, who was a gifted amateur painter, was a supporter of the Springfield Arts Museum. She also loved to travel, to play bridge, and to eat chocolate in all its forms.
In addition to her three sons, Rudy and Cecil had eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one great- great grandchild. In lieu of flowers please send donations to UNICEF, Greene County Democrats, the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools, Drury University, and Cox Health.
No public services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader on June 2, 2019