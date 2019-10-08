Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Ruth Ann Hall


1937 - 2019
Ruth Ann Hall Obituary
Ruth Ann Hall

Springfield - Ruth Ann Hall, 81, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was born in Wray, Colorado on December 9, 1937. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Hall. She is survived by two children, Darlene Frazier and Shari (Kent) Korver and one grandchild, Richard Letterman.

Visitation for Ruth will be from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Greenlawn Funeral Home North. A graveside service will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3:00 pm in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
