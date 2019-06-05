Services
Ruth Elizabeth Knippers West

Ruth Elizabeth Knippers West

Norman, OK. - Ruth Elizabeth Knippers West, of Norman, Oklahoma, departed this life for her Heavenly home on May 29, 2019. She was born in Florien, Louisiana, on August 13, 1930. Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Thomas West, and her son, John Michael West. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Ann King and husband Monte King of Sulphur, Oklahoma, son Christopher Charles West and partner Terry Moore of Kansas City, Missouri, son Stephen Glenn West of Norman, Oklahoma, daughter-in-law Sandie Griffin of Ozark, Missouri, sister Melva Knippers Horton of Many, Louisiana, along with grandchildren Clay and Frances Roundtree, Monica and Shawn McKinley, Shawn Michael West, Rachael Griffin, Chad and Lisa King, Shane and Heather King, Kyle and Bailey King, many loved great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and dear family members and friends.

Ruth was an example of service to others, who cheerfully gave of her time and talents as an educator and minister. She served for many years as an elementary school teacher in Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Missouri, and is fondly remembered by hundreds of former students and fellow educators. She also served her Lord as an ordained Deacon in the Episcopal Church, and then in the Anglican Church of North America.

Ruth had many talents and hobbies that she shared with others. She played the piano for pleasure, and also in service to others when she played at church and at nursing homes, and as a teacher for young, aspiring pianists. Ruth was also a published author, writing a book for adolescents titled Cousins in Calico, a novel set in the piney woods of West Central Louisiana at the turn of the 20th century. Ruth enjoyed games to keep her mind sharp, such as hosting afternoon parties playing Scrabble with friends, and working crossword puzzles.

A Holy Eucharist celebrating the life of Ruth will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2:00 P.M. at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Bolivar, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on June 5, 2019
