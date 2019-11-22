Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Springfield, MO
Ruth Marie Bever


1935 - 2019
Ruth Marie Bever Obituary
Ruth Marie Bever

Springfield - Ruth Marie Bever, 84, of Springfield, passed away Nov. 19, 2019, in Springfield, MO. She was born Jun. 16, 1935, in Bangor, WI, to Raymond and Leona Jones.

Ruth is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Donald Ray Bever; two sons, Michael and Gregory; her parents, Raymond and Leona Jones; grandparents; and a brother, Robert Jones. She is survived by two sisters, Sonya Schwertel and Sherry Ellenz, both of WI; daughter, Deborah Connell and husband, Kevin of Summerville, SC; daughter, Linda Broihier of Phoenix, AZ; son, Kevin Broihier and wife, Susan of Bountiful, UT; daughter, Barbara Collins of Tucson, AZ; daughter, Cynthia Niewald and husband, Paul of Rolla, MO; son, Jeffrey Bever of Clever, MO; twelve grandchildren: Jason, Courtney, Tiffany, Michael, Vania, Olivia, John, Dana, Mike, Emily, Kate, and Holly; thirteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ruth was a devoted wife and a loving mother and will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be Mon., Nov. 25, 2019, from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Services will be Mon., Nov. 25, 2019, at 1:00 pm., at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved, Donald Ray Bever.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
