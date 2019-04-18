|
|
Ruth Maxine Reynolds
Springfield - Ruth Maxine (Girth ) Reynolds, age 84, of Springfield passed away Monday, April 15th, 2019 at Cox South.
Maxine was born September 23, 1934 in Springfield, she was the daughter of John Lee and Florence Elizabeth Girth. She was united in marriage to Johnny L. "Buck" Reynolds on November 14, 1952. Maxine owned and operated Pack Rats Flea Market for several years.She was a member of United Baptist Church. The greatest love of Maxine's life was her family.
Survivors include her loving son John Reynolds and wife Wanda; five grandchildren, John Lee Reynolds and wife Carla, Amy Reynolds-Hathcock and husband Dustin, Jessica Trantham-Barton and husband Roger, Caleb Trantham and wife Denae, and Jacob Trantham and wife Chasity; numerous great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving Husband Johnny Reynolds; daughter, Sonja Trantham; parents, John and Florence Girth; two brothers John Girth and Bill Girth; two sisters Leona Johnson and Betty Taylor
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South. A celebration of Maxine's life will be held Friday, April 19th, 2019 at 11:00 am in Greenlawn Funeral Home South 441 West Battlefield Springfield, Missouri, with burial to follow at Hazelwood Cemetery in Springfield Springfield, MO. Memorial donations may be made in Maxine's name to the Child Advocacy Center of Springfield. Funeral services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home South.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 18, 2019