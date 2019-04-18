Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Maxine Reynolds


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Maxine Reynolds Obituary
Ruth Maxine Reynolds

Springfield - Ruth Maxine (Girth ) Reynolds, age 84, of Springfield passed away Monday, April 15th, 2019 at Cox South.

Maxine was born September 23, 1934 in Springfield, she was the daughter of John Lee and Florence Elizabeth Girth. She was united in marriage to Johnny L. "Buck" Reynolds on November 14, 1952. Maxine owned and operated Pack Rats Flea Market for several years.She was a member of United Baptist Church. The greatest love of Maxine's life was her family.

Survivors include her loving son John Reynolds and wife Wanda; five grandchildren, John Lee Reynolds and wife Carla, Amy Reynolds-Hathcock and husband Dustin, Jessica Trantham-Barton and husband Roger, Caleb Trantham and wife Denae, and Jacob Trantham and wife Chasity; numerous great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving Husband Johnny Reynolds; daughter, Sonja Trantham; parents, John and Florence Girth; two brothers John Girth and Bill Girth; two sisters Leona Johnson and Betty Taylor

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South. A celebration of Maxine's life will be held Friday, April 19th, 2019 at 11:00 am in Greenlawn Funeral Home South 441 West Battlefield Springfield, Missouri, with burial to follow at Hazelwood Cemetery in Springfield Springfield, MO. Memorial donations may be made in Maxine's name to the Child Advocacy Center of Springfield. Funeral services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home South.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now