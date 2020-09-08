Ruth (Bade) Thorne
Ruth (Bade) Thorne left this world on September 4, 2020, just days before her 99th birthday. She was born September 14, 1921, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the only child of Elmer J. Bade and Anna (Genthner) Bade.
After graduating from South Side High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ruth was offered a music scholarship to Louisiana State University but was unable to attend, instead staying home to help support her family. She began her professional life in the Accounting Department of Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, where she worked until her marriage to Charles Lee Thorne on June 13, 1942. She returned to the workforce in 1956 when she started a job at Peter Eckrich & Sons as a purchasing clerk. She retired 27 years later having achieved the position of buyer.
Music was a major theme of Ruth's life. Beginning at the age of six, with less than two years of formal piano lessons, she started playing publicly, using her God-given talent in church, school, and the broader community (to everyone's enjoyment). In 1966 she joined Liberty Hills Baptist Church where she served as organist for 25 years. In 1991, after 70 years in her hometown, she moved to Springfield, Missouri to be closer to family. She joined Campbell United Methodist Church where she played the piano for her congregation and Sunday school class, as well as accompanying the choir. Throughout the years she has shared her music with others by playing for weddings, funerals, accompanying soloists and groups, and playing for various church functions.
While in Fort Wayne, she volunteered at Lutheran Hospital in the office of the Senior Program. After moving to Springfield she volunteered at Cox Hospital in the Pre-Admit Department and played the piano at Hulston Cancer Center.
Ruth is survived by her son, David, and his wife Beverly Thorne in Fort Worth, TX, and her daughter, Barbara, and her husband Benno Steinmetz in Springfield, MO. She loved, and was loved by, her grandchildren Rick, Shawna (deceased), Matt and Scott Thorne, and Bing (deceased) and Katy Steinmetz. She was thrilled to have 10 great-grandchildren.
Ruth was kind and gracious, sweet and loving. She was the type of person who always focused on the needs of others rather than problems of her own. Her goodness and wit and loyalty endeared countless people to her over her 98 years. Friends and family will miss her every day.
Among the quotes Ruth loved is one that her family is remembering at this time, one she asked to be shared after she was gone: If there were no grief to hollow out our hearts wherever would there be room for joy?
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no memorial service at this time. Her request is that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
or Campbell United Methodist Church for music ministry.