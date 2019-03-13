|
Ryan Edmond Cavanaugh
Springfield - A graveside service for Ryan Edmond Cavanaugh will be held at 3:00 p.m. in Castor Cemetery on Friday, March 15, 2019, under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. A visitation time for the family and friends of Mr. Cavanaugh will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Friday, March 15th at Jeane's Funeral Service, 100 E. Union St. Leesville, LA.
Ryan was born on April 3, 1953, in Leesville, LA, and passed away on March 10, 2019, in Springfield, Missouri at the age of 65. He was a member of the U.S. Marine Corp and was stationed at the Presidio of Monterey, California. After his service, Ryan moved to Springfield, MO where he worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons for 30 years. After retirement, he continued to operate a pool business in the Springfield area.
Ryan was preceded in death by his parents Perry Edmond Cavanaugh and Anna Mae Smith Cavanaugh.
Left to cherish their memories of him are his children,
Ryan Edmond Cavanaugh, Jr of Harlingen, TX; Shannon Almanzar and husband Johnathan of Bangor, PA; and Christopher Ray Cavanaugh and wife Shanan of Fishers, IN
grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah, and Emily
sisters, Cheryl Cavanaugh Borders and husband Roy of Leesville, LA and Loy Arnold and husband Denny of Greeley, CO
brother, Edward Lee Cavanaugh and wife Shiela of Monument, CO
and loving companion, Jeanette M. Marlay of Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 13, 2019