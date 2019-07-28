|
|
Sammie Joe Minor
Springfield - Sammie Joe Minor, age 90, was born in 1929 to Roy and Lilly Minor.
He graduated from Fairgrove High School in 1947 and married his wife of 69 year, Mary, in 1950.
He was drafted into the Korean War in 1951, serving in the Army. After his military service, he was employed by the Springfield Missouri Fire Department, where he worked until 1969, when job-related health issues forced his retirement.
He was a life-long volunteer, dedicated to youth, as a Boy Scout scoutmaster, coaching basketball teams at the Springfield Boys' Club, and coaching baseball teams in the Kiwanis Club baseball program. He was particularly proud of the baseball team Superior Tilers, which he coached with Sam Miller and Ben Scott, and was undefeated its first year, winning all the season's 19 games. After retirement from the Fire Department, he managed the Optimist Club's Youth Center and was the Director of the local Soapbox Derby one year. He also loved to ride horses and boating and water skiing on Table Rock Lake. Over the years he was a member of the Odd Fellows, Optimist Club, and VFW. As a VFW member he participated in Honor Guard Ceremonies.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Mary Barbara Minor, in May of this year, and by his brother, Clarence Minor.
Sammie is survived by his sister, Faye Price, sons Chris (Karen) and Mike, granddaughter Lindsay Skarsten (Jason), grandson Kyle Minor (Brandy), and great-grandchildren, Stella, Rhett, Cy, Braxton, and Blakely; niece, LeAnn Rowe (Greg).
Visitation will be held from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, 500 E. Walnut Street in Springfield, Missouri. Funeral services will begin at 12:30 pm with Pastor Vaughn Weatherford officiating. Interment will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri with Full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield, 1410 N. Fremont Avenue, Springfield, Missouri 54802
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.
Published in the News-Leader on July 28, 2019