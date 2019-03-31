|
Rev. Samuel Balius
Springfield - Rev. Samuel Howard Balius fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith at 5:07 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his home in Springfield, Missouri. He was born August 13, 1928 in Biloxi, Mississippi to Ernest and Opal Balius. Samuel was one of seven children who all grew up helping in the family bakery business.
He was a Boy Scout leader. He was a member of Central Assembly of God in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was honorably discharged from the Marine Corp in 1949. After his military he worked the Illinois Central Railroad until the time he felt calling him to prepare for ministry. He enrolled in Central Bible Institute in Springfield, Missouri where he met and married Mona L. Ellsworth on May 28, 1954. They spent their first few months of marriage studying Spanish at the University of La Havana, Cuba. He graduated for Central Bible Institute in 1954. He and Mona moved to Mississippi where they pastored for several years before going into missions in 1959. They served Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay, Canary Islands and traveled throughout Latin America with Christian Education programs. In 1988 he founded the Facultad de Teología de las Asambleas de Dios en Latino América (Latin America School of Theology of the Assemblies of God in Latin America).
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rev. Mona L Ellsworth Balius, 3 daughters, Rev. Deborah Caldwell and her husband Rev. Michael Caldwell of Springfield, Missouri, Rebekah Clute and her husband Randall Clute of Springfield, Missouri, and Rachel Balius of Framingham, Massachusetts. 4 grandchildren, Lisa Mankins, Amber Nicole Furr, Andrea Marie Gonzalez, and John Michael Balius Caldwell, two great grandsons, Greyson Rome Furr and Zelek Gage Furr, a brother, Rev. Gerald Balius of Melbourne, Florida and a score of nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues and world-wide friends.
Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Assemblies of God World Missions LAC Facultad de Teologia Ba;ius Scholarship Fund. Acct # 448585 [email protected] or 1445 N. Boonville, Springfield, MO 65802
A Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday April 2nd from 4-7 p.m. in the chapel at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte (4500 S. Lone Pine, Springfield). A Funeral service will be held Wednesday April 3rd at 11 a.m , also in the chapel, with entombment to follow in the mausoleum at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019