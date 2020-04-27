|
Samuel Edward Cheek
Samuel Edward Cheek born October 7, 1935 in Fair Grove, Missouri passed away peacefully in his sleep after a courageous battle with cancer on April 17, 2020 in White Rock, British Columbia, Canada. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Rosie Cheek; and one brother Paul Cheek. He is survived, and will be lovingly missed by his 4 children Melody Bryant, Kenneth Cheek, Selma Davies and Edward Cheek all residing in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Also his 7 siblings-Bob Cheek, Truman Cheek, Curtis Cheek, Wayne Cheek, Wilma Kathleen Skidmore, Jerry Cheek and James Cheek. A memorial service will be held at a later, safer, date in Canada
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020