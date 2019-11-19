|
|
Samuel G. Richesin
Springfield - Samuel G. Richesin, 96 of Springfield passed away at 2:30 pm Sunday, November 17, 2019. He died of natural causes.
He was a member of Elwood United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. Richesin; brother, Max Richesin; grandson, Aaron Earnhardt; sister, Dorothy Clarke, and his parents, Floyd and Gertrude Richesin.
Sam is survived by a sister, Mary Ann Irick of Denver; daughter, Deborah Earnhardt of Pleasant Hope; son, Rick Richesin of Florida; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 pm Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Gorman Scharpf Brentwood Chapel with The Reverend Kevin Cawley officiating. Burial will follow in Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 until service time Thursday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 3645 South Avenue, Springfield, MO 65807.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019