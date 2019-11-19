Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Richesin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel G. Richesin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel G. Richesin Obituary
Samuel G. Richesin

Springfield - Samuel G. Richesin, 96 of Springfield passed away at 2:30 pm Sunday, November 17, 2019. He died of natural causes.

He was a member of Elwood United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. Richesin; brother, Max Richesin; grandson, Aaron Earnhardt; sister, Dorothy Clarke, and his parents, Floyd and Gertrude Richesin.

Sam is survived by a sister, Mary Ann Irick of Denver; daughter, Deborah Earnhardt of Pleasant Hope; son, Rick Richesin of Florida; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 12:30 pm Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Gorman Scharpf Brentwood Chapel with The Reverend Kevin Cawley officiating. Burial will follow in Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 until service time Thursday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 3645 South Avenue, Springfield, MO 65807.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -