Sandra Coon

Sandra CoonSparta - Sandra Gail Coon (Weter) was born January 31, 1952 to FG and Mary Weter. She was raised in Sparta Missouri. She graduated with a Bachelors in Psychology in May of 2009, but her chief occupation was that of homemaker.Sandra was a loving wife and mother and spread kindness and thoughtfulness in all her relationships. In spite of many trials in her life, she maintained a positive attitude. "Happy Trails" was a song she loved.She also loved Facebook. Anyone who was her friend could count on a positive comment and shared post. She said she made it a priority to leave positive comments.In spite of her Facebook talents, modern technology did provide some challenges. At a family picnic, mom tried to take a picture with a modern phone and in the process, put her face to the camera lens, which magnified her eye on the screen as she said, " I can't see!", which gave us all a good laugh.She loved family get togethers and worked long hours to prepare favorite dishes by request.Sandra listened to the radio station OASIS, a local Christian radio station, day and night; deriving comfort and inspiration from the programming. She will be sorely missed. And, As Mom would say, "Love you, God Bless, Drive Safe, and keep in touch."Survivors include: her husband, David Coon; her children, Talitha Broughton and husband Scott, Amanda Hall, LaBreea Coon, Jonathan Coon and fiancé, Nickole Groff, grandchildren, Brys, Savannah, Jared, Annalise, Levi and Emily; Matthew, Saliena and husband Michael, Devin and Zachary; Makayla, Aiyanna, Kyler and Elijah (coming in August 2020,) Kyndra, Kaylee, Kenneth, and Noah; great grandchildren, Myles, Levi, Alaya and Amillyanna; brother, Frank Weter and wife Donna; sister, Melanie Hutton and husband Jim; nieces, nephews and friends.Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; her niece, Sarina; and son in law, Tobby.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Burial will follow in Sparta Cemetery, Sparta. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Sunday, July 5, 2020 immediately before the funeral at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.